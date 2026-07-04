Funding Approved For April Storm

Federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Kansas to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, large hail, and tornadoes and flooding from April 26-27.

According to FEMA, public assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, winds, tornadoes and flooding in Cherokee, Morris, Osage, Saline and Wabaunsee counties.

Andrew P. Meyer has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.