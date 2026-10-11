Fund Established to Help Family

Family and friends are rallying around the family of a Salina woman who died last week after being hit by an SUV.

On Wednesday afternoon 41-year-old Audrey Rutherford was hit while in a crosswalk at the intersection of 9th St and Elm St. She died the next morning at a hospital.

Rutherford leaves behind her husband and four daughters. The youngest is only 7.

The family is devastated and feels lost as they try to face this sudden loss.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family. Funds raised will help cover cremation costs and medical bills, easing some of the immediate financial burden.

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