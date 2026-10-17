Frosty Cold Overnight Temperatures

With the coldest air of the season so far, an overnight low in Salina early Saturday morning hovered at or just below 32 degrees. There was some patchy frost around the area.

According to the National Weather Service, frost occurs when there is a solid deposition of water vapor from the air. Frost will form when solid surfaces are cooled below the dew point. An air temperature range of 33°- 36°, along with very light wind, is usually needed to initiate frost formation. At least minor damage is possible to plants.

The range of average dates for the first fall frost across most of south central Nebraska and north central Kansas is between Sep. 24 – Oct. 8.

A warming trend will commence as we move through the weekend into next week.