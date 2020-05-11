Friday Night Tractor Fire

Authorities respond to a tractor on fire in rural Saline County on Friday evening.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says that Duane Wuthnow, New Cambria, was driving a 1980 Case 3294 tractor, pulling an implement behind, in the 3600 block of E. McQuary Rd. on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Wuthnow stopped when he noticed smoke coming from the engine, however, the tractor became completely engulfed by flames.

Saline County Sheriff’s deputies and Rural Fire District No. 5 responded to the tractor on fire before extinguishing the blaze.

Both the tractor and implement are owned by a Saline County resident, Roger Mattison. The implement suffered $3,000 worth of damage. The tractor is valued at $25,000 and is considered a total loss.

There are no injures.