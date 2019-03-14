Salina, KS

Friday Night Saturation Patrol Planned

KSAL StaffMarch 14, 2019

Saline County Sheriff Deputies will be out in force late Friday night, specifically looking for drunk drivers.

According to the agency, local law enforcement will be increased on Friday into the early morning hours of Saturday as deputies work a DUI saturation patrol in an effort to decrease the amount of intoxicated drivers on the streets.

Deputies on patrol will look for people driving too slowly, crossing center lines and running red lights, in addition to other signs that indicate intoxicated driving. If deputies stop a vehicle for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol, they may take further action if the driver has the smell of an alcoholic beverage on his or her breath, if eyes are bloodshot or if speech is slurred.

The purpose of the program is to saturate a pre-designated area with roving sheriff’s deputies who continually monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place emphasis on speeding, safety belt and other alcohol-related violations.

 

 

 

 

 

 

