Friday “Families United” Immigration Event

An event designed to educate the area Hispanic community about their rights, and offer other helpful information is planned for Friday evening in Salina.

The non-profit Kansas Impact Coalition is hosting the “Families United” themed event. Among other things, there will be public notaries available to seal power of attorney documents for guardianship in the event that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) separates families and leaves children behind. There will be attorneys, paralegals,and professionals on site to also offer information.

They will be selling plates of food for $10, with proceeds going to an immigration attorney to help the Hispanic people of Salina gain citizenship without the fear of deportation.

The event will be held at the Temple in Downtown Salina. Security will be on site, and doors will lock as attendees walk inside.

Organizers anticipate 250 people will attend .