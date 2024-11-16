Fresh Look for Salina Hotel

Newly renovated rooms have re-opened for people to enjoy their stay at a Salina hotel.

On Friday, staff from the Days Inn by Wyndham Salina South, celebrated their anticipated grand reopening of the hotel. Co-owner of Days Inn Prakash Patel tells KSAL News, his partner and co-owner Mukash Patel have been operating the hotel for 5 years.

“The customers requested for the hotel to be remodeled because it was outdated. So, we decided to remodel it just to make sure we are up-to-date with our services and so far it has been great” said Prakash Patel.

According to Prakash Patel. furniture, floors, windows, staircases and many other accommodations have all been revitalized. General Manager (GM) Shani Demel said she used to live in New York with her husband Andrew Demel, until she received an offer from the Patel’s to become the GM of the Days Inn. She has been on staff for about 3 months. Her husband Andrew Demel is the Director of the Days Inn and Quality Inn within Salina.

Regional Director and Franchise Operator for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Mike Bethel tells KSAL News that Wyndham owns over 9,000 spaces worldwide. They also have over 2,000 locations worldwide of Days Inn, being one of their largest brands. Director of Franchise Operations for Wyndham, Brook Moody helps and supports roughly 65 hotels with Days Inn being one of them. Bethel and Moody’s role is to oversee hotel properties and to improve them. Examples would be to refine customer services such as, housekeeping and front desk operations.

“We help businesses like Days Inn figure out how they can be more productive and increase revenue with an action plan in various ways” said Bethel.

President and CEO for Salina Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Salina, Renee Duxler thanks the team of Wyndham and Days Inn for investing in the community.

“We absolutely love to celebrate community members who are thriving. The level of investment that you guys have put into our community allows us to continue inviting visitors, create opportunities for people and we are very thankful for that” said Duxler.

Photos by Nicolas Fierro, KSAL News