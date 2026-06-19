Free Showers Remain Available

Free showers continue to be available in Salina.

According to Saline County Emergency Management, Granny’s Alliance has extended its free showers and laundry services in Saline County to June 27 to help Saline County residents recover from the June 8 windstorm.

Services are available at Grand Avenue United Methodist Church, 304 W. Grand St. in Salina, and will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Staff members will be on hand to help ensure the facilities remain clean and available for residents using the service.

Please bring your own soap, towels, detergent, and other shower or laundry supplies if you have them. Free supplies will be available for those who do not have what they need.

Since their arrival on June 12, Saline County residents have used the shower services more than 600 times, and at least 40 families have utilized the laundry facilities.

THANK YOU Granny’s Alliance and Grand Avenue United Methodist Church for supporting Saline County residents during storm recovery.