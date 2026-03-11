Free Colorectal Cancer Test Kits Available

Tammy Walker Cancer Center’s Daniel Craig is on a mission to stop a killer – by telling everyone to get screened for colorectal cancer.

Craig joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to inform listeners about the 800 free colorectal cancer screening tests that are now available to anyone age 45 to 75 (who have not had a recent colonoscopy).

Craig says the advanced take home fecal blood test requires only one sample and has no food or drug restrictions. Test results are made available in about a week.