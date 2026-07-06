Fraudulent Vehicle Purchase Prompts Arrest

An Abilene woman was arrested after allegedly fraudulently purchasing a vehicle in Salina.

According to Salina Police, on July 3rd employees of Marshall Motors reported that on June 19th a woman identified as Kara Runyon of Abilene purchased a 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee, valued at over $63,000, with a check. The dealership was later contacted by the bank which advised the check was written on a closed account.

Marshall reached out to Runyon in an effort to rectify the situation, but she would not return to the business.

The Abilene Police Department was contacted, and they located Runyon and the vehicle. Runyon was transported to the Saline County Jail and booked in on charges which could include:

Theft by Deception

Making False Information

Giving a Worthless Check

The vehicle was returned to the business.