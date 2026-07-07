“Four Days in June” Set to Premiere

A film five years in the making makes it’s premiere in Salina this week.

“Four Days in June” will premiere at the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts on Thursday,July 9th, followed by a public theatrical run at the Salina Art Center Cinema from July 10–15.

The film, a production of Fili Creative in conjunction with Salina Arts & Humanities, takes audiences behind the scenes of the Smoky Hill River Festival, the annual event held in Oakdale Park that celebrates art in all its forms, from music and performance to fine art, crafts, food, and hands-on creativity. In 2026, The Festival celebrated its 50th anniversary.

According to Fili Creative, through interviews, behind-the-scenes access, and moments captured over multiple years of production, the documentary reveals how people from all walks of life come together during the Festival to share in a collective experience.

Produced over a five-year period, “Four Days in June” is the result of a collaborative effort between FILI Creative, Salina Arts & Humanities, and the Smoky Hill River Festival. The film highlights not only the experience of attending the Festival, but also the people, planning, and purpose behind it, offering a deeper look into how a community creates something meaningful together.

“I challenged the team at FILI Creative to capture the spirit of the River Festival beyond the arts. They have done a remarkable job in creating a film that shows the best of Salina”, said Brad Anderson, Executive Director of Salina Arts & Humanities.

FILI Creative’s July 9 premiere at the Stiefel Theatre will be a special ticketed event for invited guests, with the film opening to the public the following day at the Salina Art Center Cinema.