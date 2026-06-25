Fort Riley Soldiers Deploy to Europe

Fort Riley soldiers have deployed for a mission in Europe

According to the Army, the 1st Infantry Division uncased its colors Thursday in a transfer of authority ceremony in Bolesławiec, Poland. The ceremony marked the transition of responsibility from the 3rd Infantry Division to the Big Red One, ensuring continued readiness and unity of effort in Europe.

“Today’s ceremony marks more than a transfer of authority — it begins the next chapter in the proud history of the Big Red One,” Maj. Gen. Monté L. Rone, Task Force Danger commander, said. “As this headquarters assumes responsibilities along the Eastern flank, our purpose is clear: to assure our Allies, deter aggression, and, if necessary, fight and win.”

“For more than a century, the Fighting First has answered our Nation’s call, setting the standard for warfighting excellence. That legacy was earned long before us, and it must endure long after us,” Rone added. “No mission too difficult, no sacrifice too great. Duty first.”

The 1st Infantry Division cased its colors at Fort Riley in a June 16 ceremony, marking the beginning of this deployment.