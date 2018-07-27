Salina, KS

Fort Riley Soldier Found Dead

KSAL StaffJuly 27, 2018

A Fort Riley soldier was found deceased in an apartment in Grandview Plaza this week.

According to the Army, Pfc. Spencer Rose was found dead Wednesday. He was an aircraft structural repairer with 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Inf. Div.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Pfc. Spencer Rose,” said Lt. Col. Glenn McQuown, 1st ARB, 1st Avn. Regt., 1st CAB, commander. “Our thoughts, prayers and support go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Rose joined the Army in July 2017 and arrived at Fort Riley in March 2018. He was 19 years old. He had not deployed.

His home of record is Connersville, Indiana. His awards and decorations include the Army Service Ribbon and the National Defense Service Ribbon.

The incident remains under investigation.

