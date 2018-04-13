Former Mustang, Wildcat Shaelyn Martin Returning Home to Play VB for KWU

While growing up in Salina, Shaelyn Martin flashed her athleticism in every sport possible.

Now, she’s coming back home.

After a stellar career at Kansas State, the former three-sport star at Salina Central returns to her hometown to play volleyball at Kansas Wesleyan University. As her parents and new teammates looked on, Friday afternoon she officially signed to play at KWU.

Martin also plans to continue her education, participating in the MBA program at KWU.

Collegiate volleyball and basketball were both possibilities while growing up. Martin was named to the All-State Second Team in volleyball twice while earning All-State honors in basketball the last three seasons, including First Team All-State her senior campaign. She wasn’t too bad in track and field either, qualifying for state three times.

Ultimately, Martin followed in her mom’s footsteps. Shaelyn chose Kansas State to play basketball, much like her mom, Valerie, did at Fort Hays State. As a freshman, Martin was one of two Wildcats to start all 33 games. That changed slightly her junior year, but Martin ended up making 123 starts in her Wildcat career.

While at K-State, Martin earned the comparison to a Swiss Army knife. She became one of three players in program history to accumulate 600 or more points, 750 or more rebounds and 400 or more assists in a career. Martin ended up fifth on the K-State career assists list with 423 and 10th on the rebounds list with 782.

Those stats don’t stand out to Martin, though. Instead, she turns her attention to charges drawn. Martin drew 95 in her four-year span dawning the purple and silver, good for a school record.

Off the court, Martin drew praise for her work, being named to the 2018 CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Team and earning a spot on the Academic All-Big 12 First Team three straight seasons.

On Thursday she was named the Big 12 women’s basketball Scholar Athlete of the Year.