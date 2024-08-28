Food Galore at Farmers Market

Hope you are hungry, because this farmers market has the goods.

Varieties of kettle corn, licorice, goat milk products, homegrown vegetables and desserts are up for sale at the Emmanuel Church parking lot.

From McPherson, Butch Bailey of Barnyard Licorice makes the trip to Salina. He gives samples of licorice for flea market goers before they make a purchase. Flavors range from black, green apple, strawberry, watermelon, cinnamon and blue raspberry. Bailey says he orders his products from a factory out of Minnesota.

Wind River Raw Milk, a farm out of Falun, KS vends off their goat-based soap products. Owner, Angela price says she started making soap for her family 10 years ago and decided to showcase her talent to the public. According to Kansas law, she cannot sell her gelato ice cream that is made of raw milk outside farm grounds, so she decides to invite her customers over for “goat yoga” to sell the gelato. To find out more about Wind River, go to http://windriverfarmks.com

Kansas Senior Farmers Market has the vegetables which are homegrown with integrated pest management. Christi Jannsen explains how they regulate their produce.

She works alongside with her husband Chris Jannsen making jellies and jam as well.

Gail Johnson of Johnson Farms Country Market loves what he does. From selling vegetables to now delicious desserts, Johnson knew he was doing the right thing. He says he made the switch due to the “demand” of pies, bierocks and more.

You can shop every Tuesday from 4-7 pm until October. The farmers market will then move inside Emmanuel Church from 4-6 pm, starting November of this year.