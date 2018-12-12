Salina, KS

Five Years of “Noon Years Eve”

KSAL StaffDecember 12, 2018

For the fifth year in a row a family friendly event will allow Salina to ring in New Year’s Eve early on December 31st. The annual Noon Year’s Eve event is scheduled at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

There is no charge for individuals and families to attend this event. Featured activities include: bounce houses, dancing, face painting, games, music, a cookies and milk toast, and a balloon drop. The first 300 kids will receive a free lunch.

This event is is sponsored by the Salina Parks & Recreation Department and Tony’s Pizza Events Center. For more information, contact the City of Salina Parks & Recreation Department at (785) 309-5765.

The Noon Year’s Eve event is Sunday, December 31st, from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in Heritage Hall, located within the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

