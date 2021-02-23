Five Area Teams Mentioned in Final KCAC Rankings

GIRLS RANKINGS
6A Girls
1. Topeka High
2. Shawnee Mission Northwest
3. Washburn Rural
4. Dodge City
5. Shawnee Mission West
6. Blue Valley North
7. Derby
8. Liberal
9. Wichita Southeast
10. Blue Valley
5A Girls
1. Andover Central
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Maize
4. Wichita- Bishop Carroll
5. Salina Central
6. Goddard Eisenhower
7. Lansing
8. Emporia
9. Kansas City – Sumner
10. Maize South
4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. Clay Center
3. McPherson
4. Nickerson
5. Louisburg
6. Labette County
7. Andale
8. Towanda-Circle
9. Wamego
10. Clearwater
3A Girls
1. Cheney
2. Hugoton
3. Sabetha
4. Nemaha Central
5. Goodland
6. Osage City
7. Phillipsburg
8. Halstead
9. Osawatomie
10. Eureka
2A Girls
1. Sterling
2. Hillsboro
3. Valley Heights
4. Garden Plain
5. Spearville
6. Trego Community
7. Elkhart
8. Uniontown
9. Smith Center
10. West Elk
1A-Div 1-Girls
1. Olpe
2. Jackson Heights
3. Burlingame
4. Frankfort
5. Little River
6. Norwich
7. Doniphan West
8. Lebo
9. Thunder Ridge
10. Pretty Prairie
1A-Div 2- Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Golden Plains
3. Cunningham
4. St. John’s/Tipton
5. Hutch-Central Christian
6. Hanover
7. St. Paul
8. McPherson-
Elyria Christian
9. Wetmore
10. Waverly
BOYS RANKINGS
6A Boys
1. OP-Blue Valley-NW
2. Lawrence
3. Blue Valley North
4. Haysville – Campus
5. Lawrence Free State
6. Shawnee Mission South
7. Shawnee Mission East
8. Wichita Heights
9. Wichita Northwest
10. Kansas City Harmon
5A Boys
1. Hays
2. Maize
3. Andover
4. Bishop Carroll
5. Salina South
6. Topeka West
7. De Soto
8. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
9. Basehor Linwood
10. Valley Center
4A Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Louisburg
3. Tonganoxie
4. Rose Hill
5. Mulvane
6. McPherson
7. Buhler
8. Augusta
9. Parsons
10. Wamego
3A Boys
1. Lakin
2. Hesston
3. Cheney
4. Rock Creek
5. Hugoton
6. Galena
7. Royal Valley
8. St. Mary’s
9. Wichita Trinity
10. Hoisington
2A Boys
1. Hoxie
2. Erie
3. Hillsboro
4. Berean Academy
5. Salina-Sacred Heart
6. Sterling
7. Belle-Plaine
8. Jefferson County North
9. Lyndon
10. Valley Falls
1A-Div 1Boys
1. Little River
2. South Gray
3. Olpe
4. Clifton-Clyde
5. Meade
6. Lebo
7. Wichita Classical
School
8. Sylvan-Lucas
9. Madison-Hamilton
10. Norwich
1A-Div 2-Boys
1. Hanover
2. St. Francis
3. Cheylin
4. Attica
5. Hutchison –
Central Christian
6. McPherson – Elyria
Christian
7. Natoma
8. Logan – Palco
9. Wheatland – Grinnell
10. South Haven