Five Area Teams Mentioned in Final KCAC Rankings

KBCA ReleaseFebruary 23, 2021

GIRLS RANKINGS

6A Girls
1. Topeka High
2. Shawnee Mission Northwest
3. Washburn Rural
4. Dodge City
5. Shawnee Mission West
6. Blue Valley North
7. Derby
8. Liberal
9. Wichita Southeast
10. Blue Valley

5A Girls
1. Andover Central
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Maize
4. Wichita- Bishop Carroll
5. Salina Central
6. Goddard Eisenhower
7. Lansing
8. Emporia
9. Kansas City – Sumner
10. Maize South

4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. Clay Center
3. McPherson
4. Nickerson
5. Louisburg
6. Labette County
7. Andale
8. Towanda-Circle
9. Wamego
10. Clearwater

3A Girls
1. Cheney
2. Hugoton
3. Sabetha
4. Nemaha Central
5. Goodland
6. Osage City
7. Phillipsburg
8. Halstead
9. Osawatomie
10. Eureka

2A Girls
1. Sterling
2. Hillsboro
3. Valley Heights
4. Garden Plain
5. Spearville
6. Trego Community
7. Elkhart
8. Uniontown
9. Smith Center
10. West Elk

1A-Div 1-Girls
1. Olpe
2. Jackson Heights
3. Burlingame
4. Frankfort
5. Little River
6. Norwich
7. Doniphan West
8. Lebo
9. Thunder Ridge
10. Pretty Prairie

1A-Div 2- Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Golden Plains
3. Cunningham
4. St. John’s/Tipton
5. Hutch-Central Christian
6. Hanover
7. St. Paul
8. McPherson-
Elyria Christian
9. Wetmore
10. Waverly

BOYS RANKINGS

6A Boys
1. OP-Blue Valley-NW
2. Lawrence
3. Blue Valley North
4. Haysville – Campus
5. Lawrence Free State
6. Shawnee Mission South
7. Shawnee Mission East
8. Wichita Heights
9. Wichita Northwest
10. Kansas City Harmon

5A Boys
1. Hays
2. Maize
3. Andover
4. Bishop Carroll
5. Salina South
6. Topeka West
7. De Soto
8. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
9. Basehor Linwood
10. Valley Center

4A Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Louisburg
3. Tonganoxie
4. Rose Hill
5. Mulvane
6. McPherson
7. Buhler
8. Augusta
9. Parsons
10. Wamego

3A Boys
1. Lakin
2. Hesston
3. Cheney
4. Rock Creek
5. Hugoton
6. Galena
7. Royal Valley
8. St. Mary’s
9. Wichita Trinity
10. Hoisington

2A Boys
1. Hoxie
2. Erie
3. Hillsboro
4. Berean Academy
5. Salina-Sacred Heart
6. Sterling
7. Belle-Plaine
8. Jefferson County North
9. Lyndon
10. Valley Falls

1A-Div 1Boys
1. Little River
2. South Gray
3. Olpe
4. Clifton-Clyde
5. Meade
6. Lebo
7. Wichita Classical
School
8. Sylvan-Lucas
9. Madison-Hamilton
10. Norwich

1A-Div 2-Boys
1. Hanover
2. St. Francis
3. Cheylin
4. Attica
5. Hutchison –
Central Christian
6. McPherson – Elyria
Christian
7. Natoma
8. Logan – Palco
9. Wheatland – Grinnell
10. South Haven

