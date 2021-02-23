Five Area Teams Mentioned in Final KCAC Rankings

KBCA Release February 23, 2021

GIRLS RANKINGS 6A Girls

1. Topeka High

2. Shawnee Mission Northwest

3. Washburn Rural

4. Dodge City

5. Shawnee Mission West

6. Blue Valley North

7. Derby

8. Liberal

9. Wichita Southeast

10. Blue Valley 5A Girls

1. Andover Central

2. St. Thomas Aquinas

3. Maize

4. Wichita- Bishop Carroll

5. Salina Central

6. Goddard Eisenhower

7. Lansing

8. Emporia

9. Kansas City – Sumner

10. Maize South 4A Girls

1. Bishop Miege

2. Clay Center

3. McPherson

4. Nickerson

5. Louisburg

6. Labette County

7. Andale

8. Towanda-Circle

9. Wamego

10. Clearwater 3A Girls

1. Cheney

2. Hugoton

3. Sabetha

4. Nemaha Central

5. Goodland

6. Osage City

7. Phillipsburg

8. Halstead

9. Osawatomie

10. Eureka 2A Girls

1. Sterling

2. Hillsboro

3. Valley Heights

4. Garden Plain

5. Spearville

6. Trego Community

7. Elkhart

8. Uniontown

9. Smith Center

10. West Elk 1A-Div 1-Girls

1. Olpe

2. Jackson Heights

3. Burlingame

4. Frankfort

5. Little River

6. Norwich

7. Doniphan West

8. Lebo

9. Thunder Ridge

10. Pretty Prairie 1A-Div 2- Girls

1. Central Plains

2. Golden Plains

3. Cunningham

4. St. John’s/Tipton

5. Hutch-Central Christian

6. Hanover

7. St. Paul

8. McPherson-

Elyria Christian

9. Wetmore

10. Waverly BOYS RANKINGS 6A Boys

1. OP-Blue Valley-NW

2. Lawrence

3. Blue Valley North

4. Haysville – Campus

5. Lawrence Free State

6. Shawnee Mission South

7. Shawnee Mission East

8. Wichita Heights

9. Wichita Northwest

10. Kansas City Harmon 5A Boys

1. Hays

2. Maize

3. Andover

4. Bishop Carroll

5. Salina South

6. Topeka West

7. De Soto

8. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

9. Basehor Linwood

10. Valley Center 4A Boys

1. Bishop Miege

2. Louisburg

3. Tonganoxie

4. Rose Hill

5. Mulvane

6. McPherson

7. Buhler

8. Augusta

9. Parsons

10. Wamego 3A Boys

1. Lakin

2. Hesston

3. Cheney

4. Rock Creek

5. Hugoton

6. Galena

7. Royal Valley

8. St. Mary’s

9. Wichita Trinity

10. Hoisington 2A Boys

1. Hoxie

2. Erie

3. Hillsboro

4. Berean Academy

5. Salina-Sacred Heart

6. Sterling

7. Belle-Plaine

8. Jefferson County North

9. Lyndon

10. Valley Falls 1A-Div 1Boys

1. Little River

2. South Gray

3. Olpe

4. Clifton-Clyde

5. Meade

6. Lebo

7. Wichita Classical

School

8. Sylvan-Lucas

9. Madison-Hamilton

10. Norwich 1A-Div 2-Boys

1. Hanover

2. St. Francis

3. Cheylin

4. Attica

5. Hutchison –

Central Christian

6. McPherson – Elyria

Christian

7. Natoma

8. Logan – Palco

9. Wheatland – Grinnell

10. South Haven

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.