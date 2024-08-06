The Smoky Hill Museum is looking for contestants for its first ever eating competition, which will be held during the organizations annual street fair on September 28th.

According to the museum, up to 24 lucky contestants will be selected to participate in one of three eating contests sponsored by Bravo Sliders-N-Bites, The Cozy Inn and Martinelli’s Little Italy. Winners will receive a prize package valued at $200. Go to https://www.smokyhillmuseum.org/street-fair/eating-contests.html to enter by September 1.

Bravo Sliders-N-Bites, The Cozy Inn and Martinelli’s Little Italy will each choose up to 8 contestants. In addition, three alternates will be chosen to fill in should someone drop out of the contests. The 24 lucky contestants and three alternates will be announced on September 14. That will give each contestant two weeks to prepare for the big event. The contests will take place in front of the Main Stage of the Smoky Hill Museum’s Street Fair on September 28 at 1 pm.

Don’t have a stomach big enough to enter? Then come on down to the Smoky Hill Museum’s Street Fair at 211 West Iron Avenue to cheer on your favorite contestant.