First “Candidate Conversation” Features Bowden

Our “KSAL Candidate Conversations” have started on the radio.

Over the next couple of weeks candidates running in local contested races will join us at 8:30 each morning for a conversation.

James Bowden, who is running as an independent candidate for the District 1 seat on the Saline County Commission joined us Friday morning.

Bowden talked about why he is running, the advantages and disadvantages of being an independent, and some of the issues county government faces including data centers, battery storage facilities, corporate farms, and wind farms.