A John Deer combine burns up after cutting wheat.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a 1988 John Deer was destroyed by fire on Wednesday morning.

Owner Scott Peterson told deputies he used the machine the day before at a property in the 1900 block of E. Hedberg Road.

A crew from RFD #2 arrived on scene around 6:20am to quell the blaze.

The machine was valued at $15,000.