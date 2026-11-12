Fire Damages Salina Home

A fire damaged a home in north Salina late Wednesday night.

Salina Fire Chief Shane Pearson tells KSAL News at 9:19 in the evening firefighters were sent to a report of a residential fire at 724 N 5th Street.

The first crews on scene encountered a working fire, with smoke and flames visible from the second story of the home. All occupants and pets were able to safely escape.

Pearson says they were able to quickly get the fire under control and keep it contained in the area of a bedroom and hallway.

With fire damage to the upper level, and smoke and water damage throughout, the home is currently uninhabitable.

The Chief says the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. There were no injuries.