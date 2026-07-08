Fili’s Story Behind River Festival Documentary

The curtain will open Thursday night at the Stiefel Theatre for the the premiere and theatrical release of 4 Days in June, a feature film exploring the heart of one of Kansas’ most beloved cultural traditions.

4 Days in June will take audiences behind the scenes of the Smoky Hill River Festival, an annual event held in Oakdale Park that celebrates art in all its forms, from music and performance to fine art, crafts, food, and hands-on creativity.

Gus Applequist, owner of Salina based Fili Creative tells KSAL News that telling a story that is 50-years in the making was a real challenge.

FILI Creative, in collaboration with Salina Arts & Humanities and the Smoky Hill River Festival, announces the premiere and theatrical release of 4 Days in June, a feature film exploring the heart of one of Kansas’ most beloved cultural traditions.

The film will premiere at the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts on July 9, followed by a public theatrical run at the Salina Art Center Cinema from July 10–15.

4 Days in June takes audiences behind the scenes of the Smoky Hill River Festival, an annual event held in Oakdale Park that celebrates art in all its forms, from music and performance to fine art, crafts, food, and hands-on creativity.

Listen to the full interview here with Gus and Alicia DeHaan from Fili Creative.