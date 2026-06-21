FHSU Remains Most Affordable University in Kansas

Following the most recent Kansas Board of Regents meeting in Topeka, Fort Hays State University (FHSU) has announced an official update to its tuition and fee structure for the 2026-2027 academic year.

According to FHSU, Staying true to the mission of being a financially accessible university, the university remains the most affordable university in Kansas. To address challenges of inflation and decreased state funding, the University is focusing on a sustainable, low-dollar adjustment to ensure that Tiger students continue to receive a high-quality education backed by robust support services while working to support the faculty and staff that are providing those experiences.

Key Financial Highlights

A percentage increase can sound significant in isolation, but students and families ultimately pay dollars, not percentages. For the upcoming fiscal year, resident undergraduate students at Fort Hays State University will see the following changes:

Tuition Increase: $9.78 per credit hour.

$9.78 per credit hour. Total Semester Impact: This adjustment, including fees, amounts to less than $145 for full-time resident undergraduates.

This adjustment, including fees, amounts to less than $145 for full-time resident undergraduates. Still the most affordable in Kansas: FHSU’s value is real. Considering required tuition and fees for fifteen hours per semester, FHSU is*:

* 10% less expensive than Emporia State University

* 17% less expensive than Pittsburg State University

* 37% less expensive than Wichita State University

* 48% less expensive than Kansas State University

* 51% less expensive than the University of Kansas

Investing in the Tiger Journey

“Our priority remains keeping costs as low as possible for our Fort Hays State families,” said FHSU President, Dr. Tisa Mason. “These rates ensure that our university can continue to help students succeed in the classroom and in their careers after graduation.”

Fort Hays State continues to be a great steward of your personal and state dollars. By keeping our courses affordable, while providing fantastic facilities and experiences. Fort Hays State sets the standard for affordable, high-quality education.

_ _ _

*Based on published rates from the Kansas Board of Regents