Festival Jam Acts Announced

The lineup is set for the official opening event of the Smoky Hill River Festival.

SM Hanson Music Thursday afternoon released the full list of bands for the Festival Jam. They include:

6:00 Ephemerus – 5pc hard rock band

6:15 The Get Downs – 6pc rock/funk band

6:30 Don Wagner & Friends – 5pc Americana/country band

6:45 MotorCo – 4pc alternative indie rock band

7:00 LIX – 3pc classic rock band

7:15 Taylor Kline & Company – 4pc rock band

7:30 The Radicles – 4pc rock & originals band

7:45 Steven W Young – 4pc original rock band

8:00 The Box Turtles – 5pc American rock band

8:15 Hey Radio – 5pc punk/pop-punk band

8:30 Cash Hollistah – 8pc hip-hop band

8:45 Paramount 5pc ’80’s rock band

9:00 Northcutt – 5pc country-rock band

9:15 Soul Preachers – 3pc classic rock band

9:30 Steve Hanson & Company – 5pc variety of music

9:45 The Blades – 7pc or more playing Salina favorites

The jam, which is scheduled for Thursday, September 2nd, begins at 6:00. It’s billed as “the biggest showcase in the USA”. Each of the 16 bands will get to play a 15 minute set.

The Smoky Hill River Festival, 45th-anniversary style, will features four live stages, 150 visual artists, 30-plus Food Row vendors, a vibrant Artyopolis kid’s area and more. With more than 300 sponsoring families and businesses and 2,000 volunteers, the Smoky Hill River Festival is a success story in partnerships that produce an award-winning arts celebration each year, for thousands to enjoy.

Hours of operation for the Smoky Hill River Festival in early September are: Thursday, September 2 from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, September 3 – 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, September 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is by four-day Festival wristband; $15 in advance or $20 at the gate. Daily wristbands are available same-day only at select entrance gates for $10. Children 11 and under get in free. Wristbands go on sale on Monday July 26, at more than 40 Salina locations and about 20 cities statewide.