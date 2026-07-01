FD Stresses Fireworks Safety

Though they have been on sale since Saturday in Salina, fireworks can only be legally discharged July 3rd and July 4th. .

The Salina Fire Department is reminding everyone to celebrate the Independence Day holiday safely and in accordance with City of Salina fireworks regulations. Fireworks may be discharged within the city limits only on July 3 and July 4 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Residents are urged to follow all local ordinances, including using fireworks only on private property with the property owner’s consent, never discharging fireworks on public property or roadways, and never using fireworks under, in, or from a vehicle. Fireworks are also prohibited within 100 feet of hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other restricted locations.

Violating this ordinance can lead to a notice to appear and fines.

Fireworks can quickly create dangerous conditions if used carelessly, the Salina Fire Department encourages everyone to use caution, follow the city ordinance, and keep fireworks away from anything that can ignite.

The Fire Department also asks residents to use extra caution this year because recent storms have left behind brush, limbs, and other debris that can increase the risk of fire. Dry brush and accumulated storm debris can ignite quickly if fireworks land nearby, so residents should avoid using fireworks near those areas whenever possible. Residents are also encouraged to have a bucket with water, fire extinguisher, or garden hose nearby and at the ready whenever discharging fireworks,

Additional safety precautions include keeping water nearby, lighting one firework at a time, never relighting malfunctioning fireworks, supervising children closely, and ensuring spent fireworks are fully soaked before disposal.

911 is not to be used for firework complaints UNLESS there is a fire or other related emergency. Residents should use the non-emergency line to report firework complaints at 785-826-7210.