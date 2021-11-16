Farm Tax, Estate Law Expert to Present Free Webinar

For many farm families, managing taxes and decisions about what happens to the farm after they leave the business can be very difficult.

Ever-changing laws and regulations make it even more complicated.

Women Managing the Farm and Kansas State University’s Department of Agricultural Economics will host a nationally recognized speaker on both topics during a webinar planned for Monday, Nov. 29.

Roger McEowen, a professor of agricultural law and taxation at the Washburn University School of Law, will present ‘Planning in Uncertain Times: Farm and Ranch Estate and Income Tax Planning,” beginning at 7 p.m.

The online session is free and can be accessed at www.agmanager.info, Look for a link directly to the session in the ‘Upcoming Events’ menu, or at www.womenmanagingthefarm.com.

McEowen will discuss the “foundational truths and tools available to farmers and ranchers” as they consider estate and tax planning, according to information provided by K-State’s Women Managing the Farm program.

The session is designed to provide factual, up-to-date information for farm and ranch families.

McEowen presents approximately 80-100 seminars annually across the United States for farmers, agricultural business professional, lawyers and other tax professionals. He is a guest on two radio programs – including K-State’s weekly Agriculture Today program – which reach nearly 2 million listeners from New York to California, as well as Sirius XM channel 147.

He is also a weekly guest on RFD-TV, where he discusses various agricultural law and tax topics with that program’s hosts.

In addition to his public programs, McEowen teaches an undergraduate course in agricultural law at Kansas State University and is a visiting professor of law at the University of Arkansas. He is a member of the Iowa and Kansas Bar Associations, and is admitted to practice in Nebraska.

His Nov. 29 talk is free to view, but interested persons are asked to register in advance. More information is also available by contacting Rich Llewelyn at 785-532-1504 or [email protected].