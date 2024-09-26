The Farm Families of the Year have been recognized. Each year, Kansas Farm Bureau recognizes outstanding Farm Bureau families who have distinguished themselves through participation in Farm Bureau programs and leadership, family activities, community and civic service, as well as displaying good farm operation management.

According to the organization, Farm Family of the Year winners receive an attractive Farm Family of the Year yard sign, which will be presented to the winning family at the county annual meeting. Counties may also choose to give other recognition items at their discretion. The families are also honored at the Kansas Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in Manhattan. Honorees will receive special recognition, a commemorative gift and invite for immediate family to the recognition banquet.

Congratulations to the following families for being named KFB’s 2024 Farm Family of the Year winners:

• Eric and April Castle, Linn County

• Alfred and Taylor Crawshaw, Wilson County

• Aaron Dunbar, Franklin County

• Lucas and Kendra Heinen, Brown County

• Darrin and Ashley Jacobson, Marshall County

• Nathan and Sarah Kells, Haskell County

• Jeremy and Kali Kootz, Ellsworth County

• Shon and Rachael Meschberger, Stafford County

• Timothy and Dyann Parks, Jackson County

• Byron and Heidi Wells, Sedgwick County

Learn more about the Farm Family of the Year program at www.kfb.org/farmfamilies.