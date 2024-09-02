Fall Repair Cafe Planned

A Fall Repair Cafe is planned later this week.

Need a quick fix for a broken item? Skilled volunteers are ready to help. From electrical repairs and flat tires on bikes, to jewelry mending, sewing projects, book binding, and small woodworking tasks, they have got you covered.

Kids are invited to bring their broken crayons to be melted into new ones they can use again.

This event is a collaboration with North Salina Community Development, Community Resilience Hub at Kansas Wesleyan University, Salina Art Center Warehouse Education Studio and the Salina Public Library.

Volunteers can only handle small items at this event.

The Fall Repair Cafe will be on Saturday, September 7th from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Art Center Warehouse,149 S. 4th Street.