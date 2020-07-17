Salina, KS

Falcons Settle for Split with Chiefs

Pat StrathmanJuly 17, 2020

The busy week for the Salina Falcons continued Thursday when they squared off with the Great Bend Chiefs. Great Bend claimed the opener, 6-1, but Salina responded with a 7-5 victory in game two.

Salina kicked off the evening with an RBI single from Nolan Puckett in the first inning. However, the bats would be silenced as the Chiefs broke away from the Falcons with five combined runs in the fifth and sixth. Puckett went 2-for-3 at the plate.

In the nightcap, Salina jumped out to a 6-0 advantage through 3 1/2 innings. Five of the runs came from five Great Bend errors. The Chiefs fired right back with a five-run fourth to trim the margin to one.

Salina’s Connor Anglin calmed things down with an RBI single in the sixth, allowing the Falcons to hang on for the victory.

Salina (8-8) heads to Junction City for four games this weekend. On Saturday, the Falcons play Junction City, a team they defeated 20-9 earlier in the week. First pitch is at 10 am. Salina follows with a showdown with Newton at 2 pm.

On Sunday, the Falcons play Ottawa at 2 pm and the Kansas Senators at 4 pm.

