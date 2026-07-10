Errebo Sentenced to 14-Years in Prison

A woman was sentenced Friday morning in Saline County District Court to a little over 14 years in prison for her role in a crash in August of last year that killed one person and injured another.

Back in May 33-year-old Kayla Errebo pleaded no contest to charges which include murder in the 2nd degree and aggravated battery.

Judge Amy Norton Friday sentenced her to 172 months a prison, a little over 14 years.

The case stems from a two-vehicle collision in Saline County near the intersection of South Reese Road and K-140 Highway on August 8th 2025.

The crash killed 55-year-old Deanna Sommerfeld of Brookville. 61-year-old Mark Sommerfeld of Brookville suffered serious but non-life -threatening injuries.

Following the head-on crash, which happened at 5:35 in the morning, Errebo left the scene. She was later located in Ellsworth at her grandfather’s home. He was initially facing charges for obstructing her apprehension, and for helping her try to conceal a cell phone from investigators. Those charges were later dropped.