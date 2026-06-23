Entries Sought For Fair Parade

Celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States of America starting with the Stars, Stripes and Summer Nights themed Tri-Rivers Fair Parade at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29 on Santa Fe Avenue, from Elm Street to Prescott.

The 2026 Tri-Rivers Fair Board will honor Eric Blomquist as the Grand Marshal of the parade.

According to the Fair Board Blomquist served the last two years as the president of the Tri-Rivers Fair Board and has served on the Fair Board for 25 years.

“To see parents, who were kids when I started, bringing their own children to exhibit (at the Tri-Rivers Fair,) that’s something truly special,” Blomquist said. “Even more rewarding is seeing the leaders those kids have become.”

Community businesses, organizations and individuals are encouraged to join Blomquist with an entry in the 2026 Tri-Rivers Fair Parade. The entry form is available online at www.tririversfair.org/about/parade/ . Entry forms can be mailed to Tri-Rivers Fair, P.O. Box 124, Salina, KS 67401.

Entries postmarked by Wednesday, July 1 will need to include a registration fee of $20 for a business or $10 for a non-profit. Pre-registrations can still be mailed between July 2-15, with registrations fees of $30 for a business or $20 for a non-profit. Anyone wishing to participate that does not pre-register before July 15, can bring the form or complete a form the day of the parade at the fire station on Elm Street. Fees the day of the parade are $45 for a business and $35 for a non-profit. Any parade entry that includes more than three units (vehicles, horses, etc.) will be required to pay an additional $10 fee, by pre-registration or the day of the parade. No refunds will be provided for any reason.

Entries registered in advance will receive check-in instructions and directions for line-up and staging by email on Saturday, July 25. Directions will be provided to those who register the day of the parade.

Parade entries are limited to a maximum height of 14 feet. All horse entries will be lined-up at the end of the parade. Demolition derby cars cannot be driven through the parade, but can be pulled on a trailer.

Treats distributed during the parade route cannot be thrown from a parade float or vehicle. Treats can be handed out by walkers with a parade entry, remaining close to the sidewalks to prevent children from darting out into the parade route.

Kick off the 2026 Tri-Rivers Fair with the Stars, Stripes and Summer Nights themed parade, and contribute to the community tradition with a float, vehicle or performance in the Tri-Rivers Fair Parade.

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Stay Connected:

Follow @fairtririvers on Facebook and Instagram for daily updates, sneak peeks, and behind-the-scenes fair fun. For more information about the Tri-Rivers Fair and other upcoming events, please visit www.tririversfair.org.