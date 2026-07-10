Enrollment to Begin, Back to School Fair Approaching

It’s a sure sign that back to school is nearing. USD 305 online enrollment opens Monday, and walk-in enrollment and the Saline County Back to School Fair will both be held the next week.

According to the District, online enrollment opens July 13 for both new and returning Salina Public Schools students. Log into Skyward July 13–27 for convenient online enrollment, or visit the district website at www.usd305.com/enroll for more information.

Parents and guardians will be receiving an enrollment letter through the United States Postal Service.

Families who complete the online enrollment process before July 27 will receive $10 off curriculum fees for each student enrolled.

Free and reduced-price meal applications are available during online enrollment and will determine eligibility for free or reduced fees.

Walk-In enrollment for all schools and all students will be held at South High School, 730 E. Magnolia, from 11:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m. on July 21.

Assistance with the online enrollment process will be available during the event.

OCCK is offering free rides for walk-in enrollment by request only. Parents and guardians can call OCCK at 785-826-1583 to schedule a ride to and from their residence.

July 21st is also the date of the Saline County Back to School Fair, which will also be at South High School.

Among other things there will be dental screenings and K-12 school/sports physicals:

Dental Screenings – 11 AM-6 PM (No Appointment Necessary)

K-12 School/Sports Physicals 11:00 AM-2:45 PM (Scheduled Appointments)

3:00 PM-6:00 PM (Walk-Ins Welcome)

This annual event aims to ensure that local students are well-prepared for the upcoming school year by providing them with essential supplies and health services.