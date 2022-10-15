Ellsworth stays unbeaten on Senior Night with win over Halstead, 37-19

The Ellsworth Bearcats would use a big first quarter to stay unbeaten as they defeated the Halstead Dragons 37-19. It was really the first 4 minutes of the game. Halstead would win the toss and defer till the 2nd Half and that may have proved to be a mistake.

The Bearcats would strike first with a 6 yard touchdown pass from Junior quarterback Will Cravens to Junior tight end Cole Webber. After the PAT was no good the Bearcats would lead 6-0. On the first possession for the Dragons Senior fullback Skyler Geer would cough up the ball on their first snap from scrimmage. Junior defensive end Riley Stone would scoop up the loose ball and run it for 25 yards before being tackled at the 1 yard line. The next play Junior running back Wyatt Bohnen would punch it in for a touchdown. The PAT this time was good from place kicker Will Cravens and the Bearcats led 13-0.

After going 3 and out on the Dragons next possession the snap on the punt would sail over Senior punter Thomas Burns head and out the back of the endzone for a safety and the Bearcats led 15-0. After the safety Halstead had a free kick from the 20 yard line and Junior receiver Josh Rodriguez would use a wall of blockers to take it to house from 60 yards away. The PAT by Cravens was good and Ellsworth would lead 22-0 just 4 minutes into the game.

The Dragons would get on the board with 2:16 left to go in the first on a 4 yard touchdown run by Junior quarterback Tucker Divine. Burns would make the PAT and it made the score 22-7 after one quarter of play.

Ellsworth would add to their tally as time was winding down before halftime. With :28 left in the half Cravens would connect with Webber once again from 12 yards out and after a 2-point conversion the Bearcats would take a 30-7 lead into halftime.

Both teams would score in the 3rd quarter, first it was a 3 yard touchdown run by Halstead’s Geer. With an unsuccessful PAT by Burns the Dragons would cut the deficit to 30-13. But it didn’t take long for the Bearcats to answer as they would score on their next possession. This time backup Sophomore running back Landin Johnson would scamper in from 30 yards out. Cravens PAT split the uprights and the Bearcats led 37-13.

With 1:38 left in the game the Dragons would get on the board again for the final score of the game. Backup Sophomore running back Keegan Klaus would pound it in from 1 yard out, after the PAT from Burns was no good the final score was 37-19.

The Nex-Tech Wireless Player of Game is Wyatt Bohnen for his efforts running the ball. He went over 100 yards rushing for the second time this season.

The H&R Block of the game goes to Senior tackle Izaac Vasquez as it was his key block that would allow Landin Johnson to score on his 30 yard touchdown run.

Ellsworth moves to 7-0 on the season and 3-0 in district play and are set to travel to Gypsum next week and take on perennial powerhouse Southeast of Saline for their last district game. The winner of that matchup will win District 5 and get the number 1 seed going into the playoffs. Halstead drops to 3-4 on the season and 2-2 in district play and will play Cheney next week at home in a non district game.

Box Score 1Q – 2Q – 3Q – 4Q – Final

Halstead 7 – 0 – 6 – 6 – 19

Ellsworth 22 – 8 – 7 – 0 – 37