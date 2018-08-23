Salina, KS

Eleven KWU, Bethany FB Players Make KCAC Preseason Team

KCAC ReleaseAugust 23, 2018

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is pleased to announce the 2018 Football Preseason Team, as voted on by the KCAC head football coaches. The group consists of 14 seniors, 14 juniors, and five sophomores.

On offense, Darryl Terrell (Jr., WR, Sterling) and Trenton Poe-Evans (Jr., TE, Kansas Wesleyan) highlight the group of returners comprised of five seniors, nine juniors, and three sophomores on this year’s offensive preseason team.

Terrell, a 2017 AFCA NAIA Coaches’ All-American Second Team recipient and the 2017 KCAC Offensive Player of the Year, recorded 1045 receiving yards in his sophomore campaign for 10 touchdowns. The Muskegon, Mich. native was ranked third in the NAIA in total receptions (85), seventh in receptions per game (7.10), and 10th in all purpose yards (1585) and total receiving yards.

Poe-Evans, a Needles, Calif. native, returns for his junior season after claiming First Team AFCA NAIA All-American and All-KCAC First Team honors in 2017. As a sophomore, Poe-Evans led the Coyotes in scoring with 17 touchdowns, and scoring per game (9.30). Poe-Evans was 12th nationally in total scoring (102) and scoring per game.

Defensively, Brad Kistner (Sr., LB, Tabor) led the Bluejays and ranked sixth in the KCAC with 84 tackles last season. The Oak Hills, Calif. native ranked 32nd nationally in tackles per game (8.40).

Special Teams returns a All-KCAC First Team and Second Team selections from last year, Maurice Rucker (Jr., RET, Sterling) and Austin Smith (So., PK, Tabor). Rucker, ranked 13th in the NAIA in total kick off returns (563) and 20th in kick off return yards per attempt (25.60), while Smith ranked seventh in scoring (kicking) per game (7.10) and 10th in field goals (0.900).

Offense
Pos.     Name   School Cl.       Hometown
QB      Eric Butler#     Sterling College          Jr.        Wichita Falls, Texas
FB       Raven Josiah   Avila University          Jr.        Union City, N.J.
RB       DeMarco Prewitt*      Kansas Wesleyan University  Jr.        Menifee, Calif.
RB       James Reeder*            Ottawa University      So.       Lawrence, Kan.
RB       Jafar Thomas^ Bethany College         Sr.        Irvington, N.J.
RB       Noah Diaz#     Friends University      So.       Sun Prairie, Wis.
TE       Trenton Poe-Evans*+ Kansas Wesleyan University  Jr.        Needles, Calif.
UTL    Charlie Simmons         Kansas Wesleyan University  So.       Saint Johns, Fla.
WR      Darryl Terrell*~          Sterling College          Jr.        Muskegon, Mich.
WR      Jackson Goodmiller* McPherson College     Sr.        Saint George, Kan.
WR      Dalton Goodwin#       Bethany College         Sr.        Abilene, Kan.
WR      Donny Ebanks#          Southwestern College Sr.        Dallas, Texas
OL       Rigo Guzman*            Sterling College          Jr.        Thermal, Calif.
OL       Yancey Vanosdell^     Southwestern College Jr.        Buckeye, Ariz.
OL       Eli Smith^       Kansas Wesleyan University  Jr.        Severy, Kan.
OL       Dakota Best#  Kansas Wesleyan University  Sr.        Tecumseh, Okla.
OL       Dustin Rivera#            Southwestern College Jr.        Buckeye, Ariz.

Defense
Pos.     Name   School Cl.       Hometown
DL       AJ Banks*       Southwestern College Sr.        Warner Robbins, Ga.
DL       Zack Gray#     Southwestern College Jr.        Wills Point, Texas
DL       Vincent Haider           Sterling College          Sr.        Wesley Chapel, Fla.
DL       Shaq Bradford            Kansas Wesleyan University  Jr.        San Diego, Calif.
LB       Brad Kistner* Tabor College  Sr.        Oak Hills, Calif.
LB       Grant Torgerson#        Southwestern College So.       Cumming, Ga.
LB       Matt Washee   Friends University      Sr.        Wichita, Kan.
LB       Jasper Chavez Kansas Wesleyan University Jr.        Rosemead, Calif.
DB      Javan Moore#  Bethany College         Sr.        Wantage, N.J.
DB      Rhett Mizer^   Bethany College         Sr.        Atwood, Kan.
DB      Elijah Creighton#        University of Saint Mary        Jr.        Victorville, Calif.
DB      Desean McKinnon#    Friends University      Sr.        Mansfield, Texas

Special Teams
Pos.     Name   School Cl.       Hometown
PK       Austin Smith^ Tabor College  So.       Boca Raton, Fla.
RET     Maurice Rucker*         Sterling College          Jr.        Modesto, Calif.
RET     Jackson Goodmiller*  McPherson College     Sr.        Saint George, Kan.
P          Aiden Pirrin    University of Saint Mary        Sr.        Aurora, Colo.

* 2017 All-KCAC First Team selection
^ 2017 All-KCAC Second Team selection
# 2017 All-KCAC Honorable Mention selection
+ 2017 AFCA-NAIA All-American First Team selection
~ 2017 AFCA-NAIA All-American Second Team selection

