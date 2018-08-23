Eleven KWU, Bethany FB Players Make KCAC Preseason Team

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is pleased to announce the 2018 Football Preseason Team, as voted on by the KCAC head football coaches. The group consists of 14 seniors, 14 juniors, and five sophomores.

On offense, Darryl Terrell (Jr., WR, Sterling) and Trenton Poe-Evans (Jr., TE, Kansas Wesleyan) highlight the group of returners comprised of five seniors, nine juniors, and three sophomores on this year’s offensive preseason team.

Terrell, a 2017 AFCA NAIA Coaches’ All-American Second Team recipient and the 2017 KCAC Offensive Player of the Year, recorded 1045 receiving yards in his sophomore campaign for 10 touchdowns. The Muskegon, Mich. native was ranked third in the NAIA in total receptions (85), seventh in receptions per game (7.10), and 10th in all purpose yards (1585) and total receiving yards.

Poe-Evans, a Needles, Calif. native, returns for his junior season after claiming First Team AFCA NAIA All-American and All-KCAC First Team honors in 2017. As a sophomore, Poe-Evans led the Coyotes in scoring with 17 touchdowns, and scoring per game (9.30). Poe-Evans was 12th nationally in total scoring (102) and scoring per game.

Defensively, Brad Kistner (Sr., LB, Tabor) led the Bluejays and ranked sixth in the KCAC with 84 tackles last season. The Oak Hills, Calif. native ranked 32nd nationally in tackles per game (8.40).

Special Teams returns a All-KCAC First Team and Second Team selections from last year, Maurice Rucker (Jr., RET, Sterling) and Austin Smith (So., PK, Tabor). Rucker, ranked 13th in the NAIA in total kick off returns (563) and 20th in kick off return yards per attempt (25.60), while Smith ranked seventh in scoring (kicking) per game (7.10) and 10th in field goals (0.900).

Offense

Pos. Name School Cl. Hometown

QB Eric Butler# Sterling College Jr. Wichita Falls, Texas

FB Raven Josiah Avila University Jr. Union City, N.J.

RB DeMarco Prewitt* Kansas Wesleyan University Jr. Menifee, Calif.

RB James Reeder* Ottawa University So. Lawrence, Kan.

RB Jafar Thomas^ Bethany College Sr. Irvington, N.J.

RB Noah Diaz# Friends University So. Sun Prairie, Wis.

TE Trenton Poe-Evans*+ Kansas Wesleyan University Jr. Needles, Calif.

UTL Charlie Simmons Kansas Wesleyan University So. Saint Johns, Fla.

WR Darryl Terrell*~ Sterling College Jr. Muskegon, Mich.

WR Jackson Goodmiller* McPherson College Sr. Saint George, Kan.

WR Dalton Goodwin# Bethany College Sr. Abilene, Kan.

WR Donny Ebanks# Southwestern College Sr. Dallas, Texas

OL Rigo Guzman* Sterling College Jr. Thermal, Calif.

OL Yancey Vanosdell^ Southwestern College Jr. Buckeye, Ariz.

OL Eli Smith^ Kansas Wesleyan University Jr. Severy, Kan.

OL Dakota Best# Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. Tecumseh, Okla.

OL Dustin Rivera# Southwestern College Jr. Buckeye, Ariz.

Defense

Pos. Name School Cl. Hometown

DL AJ Banks* Southwestern College Sr. Warner Robbins, Ga.

DL Zack Gray# Southwestern College Jr. Wills Point, Texas

DL Vincent Haider Sterling College Sr. Wesley Chapel, Fla.

DL Shaq Bradford Kansas Wesleyan University Jr. San Diego, Calif.

LB Brad Kistner* Tabor College Sr. Oak Hills, Calif.

LB Grant Torgerson# Southwestern College So. Cumming, Ga.

LB Matt Washee Friends University Sr. Wichita, Kan.

LB Jasper Chavez Kansas Wesleyan University Jr. Rosemead, Calif.

DB Javan Moore# Bethany College Sr. Wantage, N.J.

DB Rhett Mizer^ Bethany College Sr. Atwood, Kan.

DB Elijah Creighton# University of Saint Mary Jr. Victorville, Calif.

DB Desean McKinnon# Friends University Sr. Mansfield, Texas

Special Teams

Pos. Name School Cl. Hometown

PK Austin Smith^ Tabor College So. Boca Raton, Fla.

RET Maurice Rucker* Sterling College Jr. Modesto, Calif.

RET Jackson Goodmiller* McPherson College Sr. Saint George, Kan.

P Aiden Pirrin University of Saint Mary Sr. Aurora, Colo.

* 2017 All-KCAC First Team selection

^ 2017 All-KCAC Second Team selection

# 2017 All-KCAC Honorable Mention selection

+ 2017 AFCA-NAIA All-American First Team selection

~ 2017 AFCA-NAIA All-American Second Team selection