Election Workers Sought

The Saline County Election Office is currently recruiting election workers for upcoming elections.
According to the Saline County Clerk’s Office, election workers are a critical part of the election process. Elections could not happen without their hard work.
They are looking for dedicated community members from all backgrounds to help make elections run smoothly, including:
- Retirees
- College Students
- High School Students
- First-Time Workers
- Bilingual Residents
- Community Volunteers
No experience? No problem, training is provided. Serve your community, gain valuable experience, and be part of democracy in action.
Compensation:
- Clerks & Judges: $150 + $25 training
- Supervising Judge: $200 + $25 training
- Advance voting/office: $10/hour
All election workers must attend training to be qualified.
For more information, contact the Saline County Clerk & Election Office at 785-309-5820.