Election Workers Sought

The Saline County Election Office is currently recruiting election workers for upcoming elections.

According to the Saline County Clerk’s Office, election workers are a critical part of the election process. Elections could not happen without their hard work.

They are looking for dedicated community members from all backgrounds to help make elections run smoothly, including:

Retirees

College Students

High School Students

First-Time Workers

Bilingual Residents

Community Volunteers

No experience? No problem, training is provided. Serve your community, gain valuable experience, and be part of democracy in action.

Compensation:

Clerks & Judges: $150 + $25 training

Supervising Judge: $200 + $25 training

Advance voting/office: $10/hour

All election workers must attend training to be qualified.