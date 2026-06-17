E-Bike Rider Struck, Transported to ER in Serious Condition

One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after their E-bike was struck by a vehicle.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that just before 5am Wednesday, officers responded to the 2000 block of Centennial in reference to a subject riding an E-bike who had been struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival officers found a male subject unconscious and not breathing. Officers performed CPR until Salina Fire and EMS arrived.

The victim was transported to Salina Regional Health Center in serious condition.

The accident remains under investigation.