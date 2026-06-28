Drowning in Kansas Lake

A body was recovered from a Kansas Lake Saturday evening.

According to the Hodgeman County Sheriff’s Office, Saturday at approximately 3:10 pm a 911 call from Horsethief Reservoir came into dispatch of a possible drowning. First responders were sent to the swimming area at the Reservoir.

Additional units were dispatched as the scene turned into a recovery status. Shortly after 5 pm a Kansas Wildlife and Parks sonar unit was able to locate an individual and the victim was removed from the water. The subject did not survive the event.

Specific information on the victim was not immediately released due the next of kin process is still being completed.

The following agencies all helped:

Jetmore EMS and Fire

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Sonar Unit

Ford County Fire Dive Team

Ford County Sheriff’s Office

KHP ground and air unit

Garden City Fire Rescue Boat and Dive Team

Ford County Communications

The Jetmore Food Center provided cold drinking water.