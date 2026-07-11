Driver Killed in Crash With Semi

A man from Arkansas was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a semi in Southwest Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 82-year-old Richard Whybark from Clarksville, Arkansas, was driving a Toyota Corolla headed south on US 183 Highway in Kiowa County. He stopped at the stop sign at US 54 Highway. As he pulled onto the highway to make a left turn he was struck by a Peterbilt semi, which then overturned.

Whybark suffered fatal injuries in the crash. The driver of the semi had no apparent injuries.

The crash happened during the noon hour Friday at the US 183 and US 54 junction in Kiowa County.