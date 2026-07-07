Driver Killed in Crash With Semi

One person was killed in a head on crash involving a semi on a highway in South Central Kansas Monday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was headed east on US 50 Highway in Harvey County. For an unknown reason it crossed the center line and collided head on with an oncoming Peterbilt semi.

The driver of the pickup, 49-year-old Gerado Mendoza from Marion, was killed in the crash. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened Monday evening at around 6:00 along US 50 Highway in the area of milepost 285.5 , or 0.75 miles northeast of North East Lake Road in Harvey County.