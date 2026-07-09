Driver Hurt in Truck Crash

A man from Missouri was hurt in a single vehicle crash in Central Kanas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Alexander Bumgarner from Lebanon, Missouri, was driving a Western Star straight flatbed truck headed north on Interstate 135. He left the road to the right, struck a KDOT guardrail, a concrete barrier and then a bridge pillar. The truck rotated approximately 90 degrees clockwise, rolled over roughly 3 times, and came to rest on its passenger side.

Bumgarner, who was not buckled up, was transported to the hospital in McPherson to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened just after 8:00 Wednesday night on I 135 at milepost 61.9, a mile South of Mohawk Road, approximately two miles northeast of McPherson.