Driver Hurt in Ambulance Crash

A driver was injured in a single vehicle crash involving an ambulance.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, an ambulance was headed east on K 96 Highway in Reno County. The vehicle went off the road to the left, lost control, corrected back onto the road, then went back off the road to the left, struck a guardrail, overturned, and came to rest in the median.

The driver, identified as 56-year-old Regina Howard from Meade, was transported to the hospital in Hutchinson to be treated for suspected minor injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash.

The crash happened at 3:25 Tuesday afternoon along K 96 Highwy in Reno County a quarter west of Yoder Road.