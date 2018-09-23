Downtown Streetscape Project Progress Party

The City of Salina and Salina Downtown Inc. invite citizens to attend a celebration of the progress of the Downtown Streetscape Project. A progress party is planned on October 10th from 5 p.m.-6 p.m. in Spilman Plaza, 226 S. Santa Fe Ave.

The event will include a welcome from Mayor Karl Ryan, a brief discussion with Public Works Director Jim Kowach and Smoky Hill Construction Coordinator Rick Brown, a construction tape cutting ceremony, displays, ice cream, beverages, and live music.

The streetscape phase of the revitalization of downtown Salina actually began back in the spring. It includes replacing underground waterlines and refurbishing Santa Fe. The redesign will open up more sidewalk space, thus opening up outdoor seating for downtown businesses.

Pedestrian access to all storefronts will be maintained during the project. On-street parking will be disrupted during the project, but plenty of downtown parking exists in public lots and along Fifth St. and Seventh St.

The key part of the Salina Downtown project is the Salina Fieldhouse, which became a reality last year. Since then, just across the street, the KU School of Medicine and Nursing – Salina has opened.

Other projects include The Alley, a bowling alley / family fun center. The indoor entertainment facility will feature state-of-the-art bowling lanes, Cosmic Bowling, indoor electric go-karts, a family-friendly arcade, a sports grill, and billiard tables. The Alley is scheduled to open next summer.

Along with The Alley, plans for a car museum are also progressing. The new Salina Educational Automotive Museum of America will be located on 5th Street in downtown Salina, the former location of Images Recycling. A new drive-thru recycling center opened in July several blocks to the north on Santa Fe.

A downtown hotel project is also progressing, and are plans for an Old Chicago restaurant.

The downtown renovation project, costing in excess of $160 million, is the largest public – private partnership in the history of Salina.