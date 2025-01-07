Downtown Overcoming Snowstorm

A select few of Salina Downtown businesses are back and operating after the snowstorm.

A record breaking snow storm that effected the city of Salina and its local businesses are progressing. Salina Downtown Executive Director, Leslie Bishop tells KSAL News the city faced many challenges due to the snow.

“The city of Salina is responsible for so much during this time. Pushing the snow to the center lane, especially on Santa Fe took some time and the city has been working tirelessly to get everything back to normal operation.”

Ensuring the safety of everyone comes first. Bishop says they want to make certain of business owners and customers being able to commute safely.

“The focus right now for downtown, is for business owners being able to get from their businesses and back home safely and making ways for customers to park” said Bishop.

Each time you support a local business, $0.80 of every purchase is put back into the community, which helps the economy and the employees of your favorite business. “We really appreciate the community’s supports as it not only helps the businesses but the economy such as the police, fire and street departments. All of the local fundraising that happens in our community helps keep the doors open” said Bishop.

Bishop encourages Salinans if they have received a downtown gift certificate, to redeem and use them which helps downtown businesses.

To find out the hours of operation each local businesses, you can call or go search their Facebook page for updates.

Bishop anticipates tomorrow for the majority of local businesses to be operating at their normal times.

Salina Downtown Inc. is planning for upcoming events such as:

Downtown Dough, February 3rd – March 17th

Hot Cocoa Crawl, February 21st at Campbell Plaza from 5:30 – 7:30 pm

For information on these events go to https://www.salinadowntown.org/events-info

Salina Downtown Inc. is a business improvement district and to find out more of what is happening downtown go to https://www.salinadowntown.org/

Photos by Jeff Garretson