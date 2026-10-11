Dorsey Selected to Photojournalism Hall of Fame

Longtime Salina Journal photo journalist Tom Dorsey is being honored. The photographer, whose career helped document the people, places and events of north-central Kansas, will be among the honorees inducted into the Kansas Photojournalism Hall of Fame in November.

Dorsey, who lives in Salina and is retired after a long career with the newspaper, is one of six inductees as part of the 2026 Kansas Newspaper Hall of Fame and Kansas Photojournalism Hall of Fame inductions.

The induction ceremony will be held Nov. 20 at in Topeka. A luncheon and hall of fame induction program, sponsored by the University of Kansas William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications, will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Dorsey will be inducted alongside Andy Nelson, Berne Ketchum, David LaBelle, David Tomsey and Susan Biddle.

The Kansas Newspaper Hall of Fame will also recognize Andy Taylor, Laura Scott, David and Connie Powls, Bruce Buchanan, Stan Finger, Rod Haxton and Calder Pickett.

The inductions recognize the contributions of Kansas journalists and photographers whose work has helped tell the stories of their communities and preserve important moments in the state’s history.

For Dorsey, the honor recognizes a career spent working in community journalism at the Salina Journal, where photojournalism played an important role in recording daily life and telling local stories through images.

The public is invited to attend the Nov. 20 luncheon and induction ceremony. Reservations are available through the Kansas Press Association at https://kansaspressassociation.ticketspice.com/.

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A Selection of Tom Dorsey’s favorite photos:

(Click Photos to Enlarge. Then click again to fit to screen.)