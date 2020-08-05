Discussion to Focus on A-Bomb

A virtual program from the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum on Thursday will take look back at the days leading up to the development and use of the Atomic Bomb to end World War II.

Fox News Sunday anchor, Chris Wallace will lead the conversation with his new book, Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World as a backdrop.

Tim Rives, Deputy Director at the Eisenhower Center tells KSAL News that the program to develop the weapon was a tightly guarded secret right up to the end.

After defeating Nazi Germany, the Allies were preparing to invade the Japanese home islands and forecasting catastrophic loss of life on both sides.

The virtual program in the Evenings at Ease series is scheduled for August 6th, a special date and time for the series to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ-Day and the end of World War II.

Registration for the program is required. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3315947337221/WN_h8XUFBluSVG3BfewHw-7Jg for your connection details. You will receive a confirmation email providing details of how to join online or by phone.

