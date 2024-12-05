Digging Deeper in DNA Code to Solve Crimes

Extracting unseen links in a DNA investigation to solve – previously unsolvable cases is the the mission of a Texas company known as Othram.

Dr.David Mittelman Chief Executive Officer of the forensic lab near Houston joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at a recent Saline County investigation that involved skeletal remains.

In the summer of 2024, after hitting several roadblocks the Saline County Sheriff’s Office reached out to Othram to see if their advanced DNA testing could assist in the identification of human remains that were found southwest of Salina in 2021

Mittelman says the process begins with DNA extraction. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/DNA-bons.mp3

On April 20th, 2021 a human skull and another small bone was found along a wooded creek on agricultural property in the southwest area of the City of Salina. An old tent and debris from a makeshift campsite were also found in the area.

At the time an extensive search of the area was conducted by law enforcement, including the use of K9’s, however no further evidence was found to aid in the identification of the skull. Initial laboratory examinations were unable to determine a match.

The remains were also examined by the Wichita State Anthropology Department who provided some details of an estimated height and age of the person.

On December 2, authorities were notified of a positive identification of the remains. DNA confirmed the remains are of Kenneth Frances Reitcheck who was reported missing to the Salina Police Department in November of 2019.

Kenneth Reitcheck was 69-years-old at the time of his disappearance. The cause of death has not been determined.