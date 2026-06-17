Deputy Recognized For Life Saving Actions

A Saline County Sheriff Deputy has been recognized for her actions in saving a life.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Alycia Buchanan was presented a Commendation for her recent lifesaving actions.

On June 9th deputy Buchanan responded to a medical call of “heart problems” in rural Saline County. Upon arrival, she was led to the patient who was not breathing. Deputy Buchanan immediately connected the patient to her issued Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and she administered two rounds of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) until she was relieved by Medics.

Due to deputy Buchanan’s calm and decisive lifesaving techniques, Salina EMS transported the patient to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.

The Saline County Sheriff Office would like to acknowledge Deputy Buchanan for her lifesaving actions and professionalism.

_ _ _

Photo via Saline County Sheriff’s Office