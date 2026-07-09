Demofest in Salina Saturday

More than 15 state and federal Democratic candidates are scheduled to gather in Salina this Saturday for Demofest. The event will run from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at The Temple, located at 336 S. Santa Fe.

Saline County Democratic Chairperson Sandy Beverly says the event is designed to give voters direct access to both the candidates and vital party advocacy groups. Each contender will deliver a brief five-minute address before moving to designated tables to meet informally with citizens and answer individual questions.

The attendee list features gubernatorial candidates Cindy Holscher, Ethon Corson (represented by Rene Duxler), and Carl Skoog. U.S. Senate candidates in attendance will include Adam Hamilton, Noah Taylor, Erik Murray, Kevin Latz, Hart for Senate, and Sandy for Kansas. Congressional hopefuls Colin McRoberts and Lauren Reinbold are also scheduled to speak. Down-ballot candidates include Juan Luengo for State Treasurer, Jen Day and Sam Lane for Secretary of State, and Dinah Sykes for Insurance Commissioner.

In addition to the candidate speeches, the Democratic Women, Young Democrats, Food and Farm Caucus and other groups will host interactive tables. Representatives will be available to discuss critical community initiatives, agricultural policies, and ways for local voters to get involved.

Demofest is free and open to the public. Refreshments, including hot dogs, popcorn, and drinks, will be available.

While admission is free, organizers encourage attendees to RSVP in advance at kansasdems.org/democracyfest.