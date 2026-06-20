Dads Invited to Zoo Car Show

Rollings Hills Zoo invites all dads out on Sunday, rain or shine.

The organization will host its annual car show no matter the weather. Director of Development & Marketing Linda Henderson tells KSAL News because of anticiapted rain prior to the show, it will be held in the parking lot.

Those interested in participating in the car show who have not pre-registered can still do so on Sunday.

Registration and packet pickup will be at the Garage Automotive Museum, 134 4th Street, from Salina 8 – 9 AM. At 9:15 the cars will then leave the Garage and cruise to the Zoo. ‍ The car show cruise out to Rolling Hills Zoo will begin at 9:15 a.m. sharp.

‍If you’re not a registrant and would like to watch these awesome vehicles as they cruise on out to the Zoo, download the map:

Father’s Day Car Show Cruise Route Map

Dads will get free admission to the Zoo on Sunday. Here is the full schedule of events:

9 AM – 2 PM – Salina Selfie Station at Car Show Area

10 AM – Animal Meet & Greet at Kid’s Country Stage

10 – 11 AM – Giraffe Feeding ($)

10 AM – 2 PM – Car Show at Parking Lot

10 AM – 3 PM – Beer Garden ($; soda & water also available) at Restaurant Patio & Car Show Area

10 AM – 3 PM – Wanderlust Foodie Truck ($) across Overlook Restaurant

10 AM – 3 PM – Kona Ice Sno Cones ($) by Koi Pond

10 AM – 3 PM – Sweet Tart TwinZ ($) by Kid’s Country

10 AM – 4 PM – Face Painting ($) in Museum Lobby

10:30 AM – Animal Meet & Greet at Kid’s Country Stage

11 AM – Keeper Chat at Ring-tailed Lemurs Island

12 PM – Keeper Chat at Great Apes

1 PM – Keeper Chat at Highland Cow

2 PM – Car Show Awards at Former Picnic Area

2 PM – Keeper Chat at African Painted Dogs

3 PM – Keeper Chat at Anteater/Sloth

Activities and times may change without notice. Times may vary.

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