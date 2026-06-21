Dad’s Day at the Zoo

It was a day for dads at Rolling Hills Zoo. A large crowd of families enjoyed the zoo, and the annual father’s day events including a car show.

Many families enjoyed the day with dad on a humid Sunday. There were nearly 60 vehicles entered in the car show, including a boat. Zoo officials told KSAL News they were pleased with the number of entries, especially with the rain that soaked the area late Saturday into Sunday.

While the cars were one of the main events, along with the animals and museum, there were multiple other things to do including:

Wanderlust Foodie Truck

Kona Ice Sno Cones

Sweet Tart TwinZ

Face Painting

Selfie Station

Keeper Talks

There are multiple other special events and activities planned all summer at the zoo. 2026 summer dates and activities include: