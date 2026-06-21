Dad’s Day at the Zoo

It was a day for dads at Rolling Hills Zoo. A large crowd of families enjoyed the zoo, and the annual father’s day events including a car show.
Many families enjoyed the day with dad on a humid Sunday. There were nearly 60 vehicles entered in the car show, including a boat. Zoo officials told KSAL News they were pleased with the number of entries, especially with the rain that soaked the area late Saturday into Sunday.
While the cars were one of the main events, along with the animals and museum, there were multiple other things to do including:
- Wanderlust Foodie Truck
- Kona Ice Sno Cones
- Sweet Tart TwinZ
- Face Painting
- Selfie Station
- Keeper Talks
There are multiple other special events and activities planned all summer at the zoo. 2026 summer dates and activities include:
- Walkabout Wednesdays: Every Wednesday in June and July (8:00 AM – 9:00 AM), enjoy an exclusive early-morning stroll as the zoo wakes up.
- Twilight Safari: Evenings on June 26, July 24, and August 28. Experience guided tours, animal encounters, hot dogs, and s’mores.
- Run for the Hills 5K & Fun Run: Saturday, August 8. Includes a run, breakfast, and admission to the zoo and wildlife museum.
- Zoo Brew Craft Fest: Saturday, August 22 (6:00 PM – 10:00 PM). A 21+ event featuring unlimited beer tastings, nacho bar, and live music.
- KAZOO Wild Adventure: Runs all summer (May 24 – September 7). Explore all seven AZA-accredited Kansas zoos.
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